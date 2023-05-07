Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

