Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.75.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 282.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1,912.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

