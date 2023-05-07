Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 160,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $1,849,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

