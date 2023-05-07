FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE FF opened at $7.68 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $336.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.82 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 224,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 206,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in FutureFuel by 8,212.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 201,528 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

