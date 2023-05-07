Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 130.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

