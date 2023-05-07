Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 401.38% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Potbelly Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

