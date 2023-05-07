Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVRI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth $78,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

