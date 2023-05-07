Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.89.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.