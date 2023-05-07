DURECT (DRRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. DURECT had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 98.04%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DURECT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. DURECT has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

