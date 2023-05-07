Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.