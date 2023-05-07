Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Powell Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

