Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $9,999,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

