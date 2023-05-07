Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Essent Group Stock Up 3.9 %

ESNT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 545.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $275,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

