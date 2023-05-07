Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

