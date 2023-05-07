Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $5.85 on Friday. Newmark Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $166,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

