Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

Several research firms have weighed in on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

