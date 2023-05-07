VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $944,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.