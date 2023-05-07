View (VIEW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect View to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). View had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 332.67%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect View to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
View Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of VIEW stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. View has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On View
View Company Profile
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on View (VIEW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.