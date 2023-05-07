View (VIEW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect View to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). View had a negative return on equity of 105.97% and a negative net margin of 332.67%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect View to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. View has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of View by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of View by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in View during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

