Azenta (AZTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Azenta to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Azenta

AZTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Azenta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Azenta by 2,618.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 371,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.