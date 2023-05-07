Redwire (RDW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RDW stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Redwire has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Redwire by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Redwire by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

