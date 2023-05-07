Omeros (OMER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of OMER stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Omeros has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also

