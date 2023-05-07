Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. Keyera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.05. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.31.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

