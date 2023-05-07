Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 13,160 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.