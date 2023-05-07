Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Director Peter J. Nolan Purchases 13,160 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Activision Blizzard Price Performance
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.