New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,009 shares of company stock worth $5,704,218. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $20,695,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $5,810,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

