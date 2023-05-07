New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.14.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,009 shares of company stock worth $5,704,218. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.