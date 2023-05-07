BMO Capital Markets Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $80.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

