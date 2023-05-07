Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.55.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Up 2.6 %

Synaptics stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $404,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 90.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 34.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Synaptics by 16.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.