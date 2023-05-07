Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.96. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.