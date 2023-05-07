Robert W. Baird Raises Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $100.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.45.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

