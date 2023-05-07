2seventy bio’s (TSVT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

TSVT opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $18.88.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 172.80%. Equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 411.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 317,124 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

