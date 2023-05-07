Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $16.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $251,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,055,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

