TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Further Reading

