Bank of America Trims TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price to $40.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $33.96 on Thursday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 273,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TTEC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

