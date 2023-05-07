Head to Head Survey: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nextracker and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Nextracker presently has a consensus price target of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.53%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

This table compares Nextracker and Leonardo DRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.46 billion 0.97 $50.91 million N/A N/A Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.52 $405.00 million $2.16 7.28

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Leonardo DRS 17.18% 9.48% 5.32%

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Nextracker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

