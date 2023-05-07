Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Piyush Mehta Sells 32,500 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genpact Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,055,000 after acquiring an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

