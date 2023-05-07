Truist Financial Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $568.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $499.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.28. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

