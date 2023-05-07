Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CSTL. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of CSTL opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $157,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,901 shares of company stock valued at $793,954 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

