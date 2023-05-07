CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Cut to $56.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGS. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.