Confluent’s (CFLT) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 842,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,492,871 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

