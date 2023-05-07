Barclays Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $26.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 118,582 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $4,015,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
