Robert W. Baird Upgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 28.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 372.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 74,803 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Blackbaud by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.