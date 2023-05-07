Robert W. Baird Upgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $71.37.
In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 28.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 372.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 74,803 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Blackbaud by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
