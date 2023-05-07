KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.