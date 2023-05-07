TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 121,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

TPVG stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.74.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

