Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.