Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 14.4 %

ROAD opened at $27.86 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 253,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

