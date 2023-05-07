Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading 9.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 648,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,799,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $674.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

