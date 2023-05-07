International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Dividend Announcement

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 161,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 654,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,400 shares of company stock worth $2,023,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

