Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Up 11.9% After Strong Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.25. 37,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 155,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Construction Partners Stock Up 14.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,263,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 253,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

