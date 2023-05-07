Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Up 11.9% After Strong Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.25. 37,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 155,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
ROAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
