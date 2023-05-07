Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $8.06 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 85,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,506 shares in the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

