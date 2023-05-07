Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $634,950.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Up 8.9 %

NET opened at $44.07 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

