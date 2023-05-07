Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $634,950.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Up 8.9 %
NET opened at $44.07 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.01.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Read More
