CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Purchases $499,041.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $165.99 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

